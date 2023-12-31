BGB deploys dog squad in capital centering 31st night, national election

Bangladesh

UNB
31 December, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 06:46 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has deployed dog squads in the capital to ensure foolproof security ahead of the 31st night and the upcoming 12th national election.

BGB's Dog Squad conducted searches at Kamalapur and Tejgaon railway stations, and Agargaon and Mirpur 10 metro rail stations in the capital.

Lieutenant Colonel Redwanul Islam, commander of 26 BGB, led the operation.

While talking to reporters, he said BGB is ready to prevent any sabotage or untoward incident ahead of the election.

