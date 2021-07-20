BGB on alert to prevent rawhide smuggling

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) remained on high alert at the Hili border in Dinajpur to prevent the smuggling of rawhide across the border.

Joypurhat-20 BGB Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Rafiqul Islam said all the BGB posts here are within 100-150 yards of the border.

"We (BGB) are not allowing any contraband to enter or leave through the border. We are on high alert, BGB patrol teams are also working," he said.

He further said three BGB posts across the area are operating and monitoring border situation.