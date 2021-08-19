BGB, additional magistrates deployed as UNO sues Barishal mayor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 08:14 pm

Related News

BGB, additional magistrates deployed as UNO sues Barishal mayor

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 08:14 pm
BGB, additional magistrates deployed as UNO sues Barishal mayor

Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Barishal Sadar upazila has sued Barishal City Corporation Mayor Sadiq Abdullah among 92 others on charge of vandalising his residence.

Apart from this, police filed another case against 30 people, who carried out vandalism at UNO Munibur Rahman's official residence at the upazila complex, for obstructing government work.

Police have so far arrested 10 people in connection with the attack.

Meanwhile, the authorities deployed 10 platoons of members of the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) and 10 additional executive magistrates to bring the situation under control in the area.

Enamul Haque, additional police commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police, confirmed the deployment to The Business Standard today.

"The additional magistrates and BGB men have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation," said Barishal Deputy Commissioner Said Jashim Haider Lipu.

Around 30 people were injured, including four policemen, as Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) attacked the UNO residence in Barishal Sadar upazila on Wednesday night and early Thursday.

The clash started following the issue of removing banners commemorating the death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, according to locals and police.

A team from Barishal City Corporation came to the premises of the Upazila Parishad to remove the banners hanging from the UNO office building. 

But they did not take any prior permission from the UNO.

The team came to the spot around 10.30 pm on Wednesday night and started to remove the banners. Seeing this, the Ansar members on duty at the UNO house told them to come in the morning as everyone in the house was sleeping. 

Meanwhile, the UNO appeared on the spot and also asked them why they were removing the banner.

Then the city corporation team started to behave badly with the UNO, including calling him names. 

When they attacked the UNO, the Ansar on duty fired a shotgun to save the UNO, said an Ansar member seeking anonymity.

Three received gunshot wounds at the spot.

Hearing this, the city corporation mayor rushed to the spot with more than a hundred BCL leaders and activists.

Then several clashes broke between the police and the men who came to vandalise the UNO residence after the first attack.

Around thirty people got injured in the clashes as the police had to open fire to control the situation.

Top News

Barishal / UNO / mayor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

1d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

1d | Videos
Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

1d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

4
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes
Economy

Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes