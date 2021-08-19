BGB, additional magistrates deployed as UNO sues Barishal mayor

Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Barishal Sadar upazila has sued Barishal City Corporation Mayor Sadiq Abdullah among 92 others on charge of vandalising his residence.

Apart from this, police filed another case against 30 people, who carried out vandalism at UNO Munibur Rahman's official residence at the upazila complex, for obstructing government work.

Police have so far arrested 10 people in connection with the attack.

Meanwhile, the authorities deployed 10 platoons of members of the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) and 10 additional executive magistrates to bring the situation under control in the area.

Enamul Haque, additional police commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police, confirmed the deployment to The Business Standard today.

"The additional magistrates and BGB men have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation," said Barishal Deputy Commissioner Said Jashim Haider Lipu.

Around 30 people were injured, including four policemen, as Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) attacked the UNO residence in Barishal Sadar upazila on Wednesday night and early Thursday.

The clash started following the issue of removing banners commemorating the death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, according to locals and police.

A team from Barishal City Corporation came to the premises of the Upazila Parishad to remove the banners hanging from the UNO office building.

But they did not take any prior permission from the UNO.

The team came to the spot around 10.30 pm on Wednesday night and started to remove the banners. Seeing this, the Ansar members on duty at the UNO house told them to come in the morning as everyone in the house was sleeping.

Meanwhile, the UNO appeared on the spot and also asked them why they were removing the banner.

Then the city corporation team started to behave badly with the UNO, including calling him names.

When they attacked the UNO, the Ansar on duty fired a shotgun to save the UNO, said an Ansar member seeking anonymity.

Three received gunshot wounds at the spot.

Hearing this, the city corporation mayor rushed to the spot with more than a hundred BCL leaders and activists.

Then several clashes broke between the police and the men who came to vandalise the UNO residence after the first attack.

Around thirty people got injured in the clashes as the police had to open fire to control the situation.