BFUJ expresses concern over attack on journalists, demands trial

Bangladesh

BSS
17 July, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 07:03 pm

Related News

BFUJ expresses concern over attack on journalists, demands trial

BSS
17 July, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 07:03 pm
BFUJ expresses concern over attack on journalists, demands trial

BFUJ- Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists today (17 July) expressed deep concern over the attacks on journalists during the ongoing quota reform movement and demanded bringing the people responsible for attacks under trial.

"Journalists are being attacked while performing their professional duties to gather news on the situation developing over the quota system in government jobs. As the apex body of journalists, the BFUJ expresses deep concern over the attacks," said a BFUJ statement.

In the statement, BFUJ President Omar Faruque and Secretary General Dip Azad said, journalists were attacked in different parts of the country in the last several days when they were collecting news of the movement demanding quota reform.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Noting that cameras and vehicles of different media were vandalized, they said the journalist society will not accept attacks on media people while performing their professional duties.

"We strongly denounce and protest all these incidents," the BFUJ leaders added.

They demanded the arrest and trial of those involved in the attacks on journalists and said, "Simultaneously, as journalists, we think that the agitators, the judiciary and the executive can work together to find a logical solution to the quota issue".

Top News

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) / Quota protest / journalist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

1d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

1h | Videos
Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

1h | Videos
'Farewell son, stay well': Mother bids farewell to Rangpur's Abu Sayeed

'Farewell son, stay well': Mother bids farewell to Rangpur's Abu Sayeed

1h | Videos
The university teachers responded to the current situation

The university teachers responded to the current situation

4h | Videos