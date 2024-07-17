BFUJ expresses concern over attack on journalists, demands trial

BFUJ- Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists today (17 July) expressed deep concern over the attacks on journalists during the ongoing quota reform movement and demanded bringing the people responsible for attacks under trial.

"Journalists are being attacked while performing their professional duties to gather news on the situation developing over the quota system in government jobs. As the apex body of journalists, the BFUJ expresses deep concern over the attacks," said a BFUJ statement.

In the statement, BFUJ President Omar Faruque and Secretary General Dip Azad said, journalists were attacked in different parts of the country in the last several days when they were collecting news of the movement demanding quota reform.

Noting that cameras and vehicles of different media were vandalized, they said the journalist society will not accept attacks on media people while performing their professional duties.

"We strongly denounce and protest all these incidents," the BFUJ leaders added.

They demanded the arrest and trial of those involved in the attacks on journalists and said, "Simultaneously, as journalists, we think that the agitators, the judiciary and the executive can work together to find a logical solution to the quota issue".