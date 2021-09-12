BFUJ executive committee election to be held on 23 October 

BFUJ executive committee election to be held on 23 October 

The Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) executive committee election will be held on 23 October. The voting will begin at 9 am and will continue till 5 pm.

Nomination papers can be collected from 20 September to 22 September from 11 am to 5 pm with a fee, according to the notice signed by Shahjahan Sarder, chairman of the election committee of BFUJ.  

The deadline for nomination paper submission is 8 pm on 23 September. The final candidate final list will be published on 2 October.

A draft candidate list will be published at 12 pm on 25 September while the deadline for any objections to the list is 10 am to 3 pm on 26 September, and the hearing to the complaints will be held on 28 September from 3 pm to 8 pm. 

The last date of withdrawing nomination papers is 30 September from 11 am to 5 pm.

