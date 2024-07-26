BFUJ, DUJ, DRU express concern over arrest of journalist Sayed Khan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 July, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 09:36 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Three journalist associations – Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) and Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) – today (26 July) expressed concern over the reported arrest of journalist Sayed Khan, a correspondent of The Mirror Asia.

"Sayed Khan, also the organising secretary of DUJ, was picked up by a team of the Detective Branch of police from his house in the capital's Moghbazar around 1am today. Inhumane torture was carried out on him throughout the night. He was later shown arrested in Metro rail sabotage case and later taken for 5-day remand," the BFUJ and the DUJ said in a joint statement.

"Through this arrest, the government has set another abominable precedent to stifle free journalism and freedom of expression," reads the statement.

The DRU also expressed concern over journalist Asif Showkat Kallol going missing.

"Asif Shawkat Kallol's wife said her husband did not return home last night. He is also not available on the phone," the DRU said in a statement.

Seeking the cooperation of law enforcement agencies to find Kallol, the DRU urged law enforcement agencies to ensure that journalists are not subjected to unnecessary harassment while serving their professional duties.

