Beware of Hajj registration scams: Ministry

The Religious Affairs Ministry has warned the public to beware of fraud in performing Hajj.

Although pre-registration of Hajj is going on, the registration process for the ceremony has not started yet due to Covid-19.

However, a vested quarter is trying to embezzle money from the passengers by showing the temptation to register for Hajj.

This information was disclosed in a press release Tuesday (1 February) signed by the deputy secretary of the ministry, Abul Kashem Muhammad Shahin.

The press release included incidents of ill-motived brokers demanding money from Muslims who are willing to go to Saudi Arab for Hajj.