Belarus PM congratulates Hasina

Belarus Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection of the prime minister of Bangladesh.

"On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Belarus and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate You a confident victory in the general parliamentary elections and re-election to the post of prime minister of Bangladesh," he said in a letter written to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Golovchenko said "This undoubtedly confirms the high trust of the Bangladeshi people, Your authority and the correctness of the strategy for the socio-economic development of the country."

He said it is pleasant to note that the dialogue between our friendly States is carried out on the basis of mutual respect, trust and the interest of the parties in further successful strengthening of cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian fields.

The Belarus PM said he is convinced that the supply of Belarusian passenger and road construction machinery, electric vehicles and tractors, as well as continuation cooperation in the fields of pharmaceuticals, education, science and technology will contribute for building fruitful bilateral ties to increase the well-being of citizens of both countries.

"I take this opportunity to renew invitation to You to visit Belarus at a convenient time," he added.

"Please accept, Your Excellency, wishes for good health, happiness and success in your responsible position, as well as the assurance of my highest consideration," Golovchenko ended.