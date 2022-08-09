Beijing looks to build ties with Dhaka on principle of non-interference

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has stressed that the principle of non-interference in internal affairs is the "golden rule" for state-to-state relations and the "magic tool" for developing countries to safeguard their sovereignty and security.

"We appreciate those countries for their understanding and support for China's position," said the Chinese Foreign Ministry in a media release.

As unilateral bullying acts happen from time to time in today's world, the international community should reach an even clearer consensus and speak even louder, so as to jointly uphold the basic norms governing international relations and international law, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of all developing countries, said media release circulated by the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Monday.

The world needs China's strength and voice, and Bangladesh will stand firmly with China, China said highlighting discussions between the two foreign ministers.

Some countries do not want to see developing countries grow and become strong, and do everything possible to create various obstacles, according to a media release on the meeting between Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held on Sunday.

The two sides agreed on strengthening cooperation in infrastructure, economic and industrial parks, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, to expand cooperation in local currency settlement, 5G and clean energy.

Wang Yi announced that China's grant of zero-tariff treatment for 99% of taxable items of Bangladeshi products exported to China will officially take effect on 1 September.

China welcomes more superior products from Bangladesh to the Chinese market, the media release reads.

Bangladesh expects to strengthen the alignment and cooperation between the "Sonar Bangla" dream and the Belt and Road Initiative, to speed up the achievement of Bangladesh's vision and goals, it said.

