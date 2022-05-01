Beef, chicken prices soar in Dhaka on Eid eve

Prices of beef and all kinds of chicken have shot up in the capital's kitchen markets ahead of Eid-ul -Fitr with the rise in demand.

The price of beef has increased by Tk 30 to Tk 50 to Tk 700-750 per kg while prices of all kinds of chicken went up by Tk 20 to Tk 30 per kg in the capital on Sunday.

Visiting kitchen markets in different areas including Khilgaon, Malibag, Shantinagar, Rampura Basabo, the UNB correspondent found that the traders are selling beef at Tk 700 (average) per kg to Tk 750 (premier quality) per kg.

Beef is selling at Tk 750 per kg at meat shops in Mugda area though the list shows the price at Tk700 per kg.

Traders said from the first to the 26th of Ramadan, the rate was Tk 650 to Tk 680 per kg and from Friday beef is being sold at Tk700 per kg due to rise in demand during Eid like the previous years.

Besides, high cattle prices and their high carrying costs have pushed up beef prices , they said.

Yaqub, a resident of Shantinagar ,who came to the market to buy beef said that the price goes up every day.

"At the beginning of Ramadan I bought one kg of beef at Tk 650. I bought it today (Sunday) at Tk750. We have nothing to say," he said.

Besides, the price of broiler chicken has gone up.

Sohag, a chicken trader at Kaptan Bazar, said he sold broiler chicken at Tk 170 per kg on Saturday which is Tk 190 per kg today.

"I sold it at Tk 160 per kg a week ago. Sonali and layer chicken prices have also increased. Today (Sunday) Sonali (cock) chickens are being sold at Tk350 to Tk360 per kg, which was between Tk 290 to Tk 300 per kg at the beginning of Ramadan."

Layer (red) chicken is being sold at Tk280 per kg white layer chicken at Tk250 per kg.