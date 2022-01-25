BEA expresses solidarity with protesting SUST students 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
25 January, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 07:03 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Economic Association has expressed solidarity with the protesting Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) students. 

The body of economists also condemned the university administration's failure to address the situation in a press release issued Tuesday (25 January). 

They demanded a  proper investigation into the incident and the report on the failure of the university authorities be made public as soon as possible.

BEA also urged SUST Vice-chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed to resign from his post otherwise demanded his exemption by the appropriate authority to resolve the crisis. 

Signed by BEA President Dr Abul Barkat and General Secretary Dr Md Ainul Islam, the release said the police attack on SUST students and its aftermath is a concerning issue for all. 

"In this situation, the teaching, research and extra-curricular activities of the university (SUST) are being severely hampered and other universities in the country are also being negatively affected," BEA said in the press release. 

Since 19 January, 24 students have been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed.

Before that, students began protests to demand the resignation of the Provost of the Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall Zafrin Ahmed Liza after she allegedly "misbehaved" with a student.

Though she was eventually removed, students have continued their campaign to press for the resignation of the vice-chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed after police used batons and tear shells and fired shots to break up a protest.

Education Minister Dipu Moni took part in a virtual meeting with the protesting students on Saturday (22 January) night to reach a dialogue to resolve the situation; however, it drew no result.

The protesting students on Saturday night cut off the electricity connection of SUST VC's official residence.

The agitating students said the education minister assured them of accepting all their demands except for the VC's resignation – which is the core issue of their movement.
 

