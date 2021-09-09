BDRCS unwraps heatwave feasibility study

A study on the assessment of the feasibility of implementing forecast based heat early action in Dhaka city was unwrapped in a ceremony held at a city hotel on Thursday.

The study revealed that early action based on the forecast of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department is possible for Dhaka city.

The study was published jointly by the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), German Red Cross, and Bangladesh Meteorological Department, read a press release.

Chairman of BDRCS Major General (retd) ATM Abdul Wahab was present at the unwrapping ceremony.

He said this feasibility study will help to develop early action protocols. He also hoped that this study will be an important reference for future and upcoming new research.

From BDRCS, Vice Chairman Md Nur-Ur-Rahman and Secretary-General Feroz Salah Uddin were present on the occasion.

From German Red Cross Forecast-based Financing Project Delegate Sheikh Khairul Rahman and from Bangladesh Meteorological Department Director Shamsuddin Ahmed were also present during the unwrapping ceremony, among others.