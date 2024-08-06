BD police boycotts duty presenting 9-point demand

Police put barricade as quota protesters took position in front of vice chancellor's office this evening. Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS

Bangladesh Police has announced a boycott in duty presenting a nine-point demand today (6 August).

Their nine-point demand includes compensation for the families of deceased officers and ensuring that at least one family member is appointed to an equivalent position.

They also requested a strict eight-hour work schedule and overtime payments for any duty exceeding eight hours.

Additionally, the police officers demanded the right to enjoy public holidays, including Fridays and Saturdays, reads their statement of the nine-point demand.

Another key demand was the strengthening of security measures at all police headquarters.

Earlier, policemen at the Rajarbagh Police Lines refused to join duty and were seen chanting slogans at the station.