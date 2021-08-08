BCL to start emergency oxygen service today 

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Central Executive Committee is going to launch an emergency oxygen service across the country today marking the 91st birth anniversary of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

The "Bangamata Oxygen Service" will officially start following a launching ceremony at Madhur Canteen in the Dhaka University area at around 5 pm, said a notice issued by BCL.

Signed by BCL President Al Nahian Khan Joy and its general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee, the notice said Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib stood by her husband, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in his effort to liberate Bangladesh as a silent organiser.

