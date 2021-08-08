BCL to start emergency oxygen service today 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
08 August, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 10:46 am

Related News

BCL to start emergency oxygen service today 

TBS Report 
08 August, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 10:46 am
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Central Executive Committee is going to launch an emergency oxygen service across the country today marking the 91st birth anniversary of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib. 

The "Bangamata Oxygen Service" will officially start following a launching ceremony at Madhur Canteen in the Dhaka University area at around 5 pm, said a notice issued by BCL. 

Signed by BCL President Al Nahian Khan Joy and its general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee, the notice said Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib stood by her husband, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in his effort to liberate Bangladesh as a silent organiser.  
 

Top News

BCL / Oxygen crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

17h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

17h | Videos
TBS Today: ADB’s grand support in connectivity

TBS Today: ADB’s grand support in connectivity

17h | Videos
Friendship with Hawk

Friendship with Hawk

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I