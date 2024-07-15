BCL ready to strike back on quota protesters' audacity: Quader

The Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) is ready to respond to the audacity of anti-quota protesters last night in their respective university campuses, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (15 July).

"Student activities were previously limited to campus premises. However, their recent behaviour has been arrogant. We are ready to take action," Quader said while speaking at a press conference at the party president's political office in Dhanmondi.

The Awami League general secretary also addressed the situation, asserting that Chhatra League is prepared to counter the statements made by some of the anti-quota movement leaders.

He characterised the slogans related to Razakar identities raised by the university students as "audacious and contrary to the nation's fundamental principles".

Quader, also the road, transport and bridges minister, reiterated the government's stance on the ongoing quota reform movement, aligning with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's position that she stated the previous day that only the court can resolve this matter, not the state.

He emphasised that it is ill-suited to further comment on the issue while the matter is pending in the court.

The minister expressed concerns over the transformation of the movement, citing the political statements and provocative slogans made by some of the protesting students.

He accused anti-government parties, including the BNP and Jamaat, of their involvement and endorsing the movement.