BCL ready to strike back on quota protesters' audacity: Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 05:27 pm

Related News

BCL ready to strike back on quota protesters' audacity: Quader

He accused anti-government parties, including the BNP and Jamaat, of their involvement and endorsing the movement

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 05:27 pm
Obaidul Quader speaking at a press conference. Photo: Facebook.
Obaidul Quader speaking at a press conference. Photo: Facebook.

The Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) is ready to respond to the audacity of anti-quota protesters last night in their respective university campuses, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said  today (15 July).

"Student activities were previously limited to campus premises. However, their recent behaviour has been arrogant. We are ready to take action," Quader said while speaking at a press conference at the party president's political office in Dhanmondi.

The Awami League general secretary also addressed the situation, asserting that Chhatra League is prepared to counter the statements made by some of the anti-quota movement leaders. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He characterised the slogans related to Razakar identities raised by the university students as "audacious and contrary to the nation's fundamental principles".

Quader, also the road, transport and bridges minister, reiterated the government's stance on the ongoing quota reform movement, aligning with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's position that she stated the previous day that only the court can resolve this matter, not the state. 

He emphasised that it is ill-suited to further comment on the issue while the matter is pending in the court. 

The minister expressed concerns over the transformation of the movement, citing the political statements and provocative slogans made by some of the protesting students.

He accused anti-government parties, including the BNP and Jamaat, of their involvement and endorsing the movement.

Top News

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader / BCL / Anti-quota protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

20h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

8h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

8h | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Lautaro’s late strike fires Argentina to record 16th Copa America title

Lautaro’s late strike fires Argentina to record 16th Copa America title

50m | Videos
Who is the young man who shot at Trump?

Who is the young man who shot at Trump?

2h | Videos
Russia blamed the Biden administration for the attack on Trump

Russia blamed the Biden administration for the attack on Trump

3h | Videos
Argentina's Copa America title on Messi's day of tears

Argentina's Copa America title on Messi's day of tears

4h | Videos