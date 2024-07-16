'BCL attacks' JU students at halls, inside VC residence after midnight, claims protesters

Men wearing helmets, believed to be members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), have launched an attack on students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) at midnight, according to the quota reform activists and several journalists present at the scene.

At around 11:30pm, the students broke the lock of the university vice-chancellor's residence and took shelter inside.

Around 15 minutes later, at least three hundred BCL activists went in front of the residence with GI pipes and sticks.

They started throwing bricks and glass bottles at the protesting students, our correspondent reports.

After about half an hour, the police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Unidentified people entering the VC's residence after breaking the lock. Photo: TBS

Both parties have taken positions in front of the VC's residence at this time.

The students claimed that most of the activists of the Chhatra League who launched the attack are outsiders. They also alleged that there are people in their forties among them.

According to the students, shots were fired in the area.

Speaking to TBS on the phone, a student of the university said the protesting students first took position in front of the VC's residence. At that time, when BCL leaders and activists, including some outsiders, were about to attack them, they broke the locks and entered. But some of them couldn't go in.

Later, as the police arrived, the Chhatra League refrained from further attacks.

At around 1am, Chhatra League men were still seen standing on the field in front of the VC's home .