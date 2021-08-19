BCL attack on UNO residence in Barisal Sadar, 30 injured

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 09:42 am

Related News

BCL attack on UNO residence in Barisal Sadar, 30 injured

Three received gunshot wounds at the spot.

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 09:42 am
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo

Around 30 people were injured, including four policemen, as Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) attacked the UNO residence in Barishal Sadar upazila on Wednesday night and early Thursday.

The clash started following the issue of removing banners commemorating the death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, according to locals and police.

A team from Barishal City Corporation came to the premises of the Upazila Parishad to remove the banners hanging from the UNO office building. 

But they did not take any prior permission from the UNO.

The team came to the spot around 10.30 pm on Wednesday night and started to remove the banners. Seeing this, the Ansar members on duty at the UNO house told them to come in the morning as everyone in the house was sleeping. 

Meanwhile, the UNO appeared on the spot and also asked them why they were removing the banner.

Then the city corporation team started to behave badly with the UNO, including calling him names. 

When they attacked the UNO, the Ansar on duty fired a shotgun to save the UNO, said an Ansar member seeking anonymity.

Three received gunshot wounds at the spot.

Hearing this, the city corporation mayor rushed to the spot with more than a hundred BCL leaders and activists.

Then several clashes broke between the police and the men who came to vandalise the UNO residence after the first attack.

Around thirty people got injured in the clashes as the police had to open fire to control the situation.

As the BCL leaders and activists took position in the road, the road communication with the five districts under the division was halted.\

Babu, the join secretary of Barishal City Awami League unit, was severely injured.

All the injured have been admitted at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College hospital.

" The situation is under our control but the road is still blocked by the leaders and activists and we are trying to remove them," said Enamul Haque, the additional police commissioner of Barishal Metro Police.

"We have blocked the road for attacking our leaders and activists," said some leaders who joined the clash.

Top News

Barishal / police / BCL / clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

17h | Videos
Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

17h | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

17h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

4
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes
Economy

Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes