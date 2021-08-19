BCL attack on UNO residence in Barisal Sadar, 30 injured

Around 30 people were injured, including four policemen, as Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) attacked the UNO residence in Barishal Sadar upazila on Wednesday night and early Thursday.

The clash started following the issue of removing banners commemorating the death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, according to locals and police.

A team from Barishal City Corporation came to the premises of the Upazila Parishad to remove the banners hanging from the UNO office building.

But they did not take any prior permission from the UNO.

The team came to the spot around 10.30 pm on Wednesday night and started to remove the banners. Seeing this, the Ansar members on duty at the UNO house told them to come in the morning as everyone in the house was sleeping.

Meanwhile, the UNO appeared on the spot and also asked them why they were removing the banner.

Then the city corporation team started to behave badly with the UNO, including calling him names.

When they attacked the UNO, the Ansar on duty fired a shotgun to save the UNO, said an Ansar member seeking anonymity.

Three received gunshot wounds at the spot.

Hearing this, the city corporation mayor rushed to the spot with more than a hundred BCL leaders and activists.

Then several clashes broke between the police and the men who came to vandalise the UNO residence after the first attack.

Around thirty people got injured in the clashes as the police had to open fire to control the situation.

As the BCL leaders and activists took position in the road, the road communication with the five districts under the division was halted.\

Babu, the join secretary of Barishal City Awami League unit, was severely injured.

All the injured have been admitted at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College hospital.

" The situation is under our control but the road is still blocked by the leaders and activists and we are trying to remove them," said Enamul Haque, the additional police commissioner of Barishal Metro Police.

"We have blocked the road for attacking our leaders and activists," said some leaders who joined the clash.