BB rules out rumour of demonetising red Tk1000 notes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 08:00 pm

Related News

BB rules out rumour of demonetising red Tk1000 notes

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 08:00 pm
BB rules out rumour of demonetising red Tk1000 notes

Bangladesh Bank has ruled out the rumour of demonetising red Tk1000 notes.

"The news of the cancellation of the notes red Tk1000 from 30 May is not true," BB said in a press release issued Wednesday (11 May).

The central bank called on the citizens not to pay heed to such baseless information.

Earlier in the day, posts on demonetisation of Tk1000 notes of said variant went viral on social media. Some online news portals also reported on the matter believing the rumour. 

Such rumours are not new as similar news regarding the demonetisation of the Tk500-1000 notes circulated on social media back in September, 2019.

Economy / Top News

BB / Bangladesh Bank / demonetising red Tk1000 notes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

8h | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

9h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

2h | Videos
Solve the problem of foot cracking

Solve the problem of foot cracking

2h | Videos
Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

2h | Videos
Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec