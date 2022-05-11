BB rules out rumour of demonetising red Tk1000 notes

Bangladesh Bank has ruled out the rumour of demonetising red Tk1000 notes.

"The news of the cancellation of the notes red Tk1000 from 30 May is not true," BB said in a press release issued Wednesday (11 May).

The central bank called on the citizens not to pay heed to such baseless information.

Earlier in the day, posts on demonetisation of Tk1000 notes of said variant went viral on social media. Some online news portals also reported on the matter believing the rumour.

Such rumours are not new as similar news regarding the demonetisation of the Tk500-1000 notes circulated on social media back in September, 2019.