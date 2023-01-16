Bay terminal likely to start operation in 2026: Khalid

Bangladesh

UNB
16 January, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 05:40 pm

Related News

Bay terminal likely to start operation in 2026: Khalid

The Bay terminal will increase the handling capacity of Chattogram Port

UNB
16 January, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 05:40 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bay Terminal is expected to go into operation in 2026 while the Matarbari deep seaport will be launched at the end of 2026, said State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Monday. 
 
"There was a plan to start the operation of the Bay Terminal in 2024 but the construction work has been delayed due to the Covid pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war. Now the work of 3,500-metre-long Bay Terminal is ongoing with the advice of all. I hope the operation will start in 2026," he said. 
 
Khalid said these while addressing a programme after inaugurating the berthing of a 200-metre long and 10-metre deep vessel at Chattogram port. 
 
Besides, 95% work of Patenga container Terminal has been completed and it will be launched soon, he said. 
 
The Bay terminal will increase the handling capacity of Chattogram Port. There are no curves in the Bay Terminal Channel and due to proper navigability, it will be possible to berth ships with a maximum carrying capacity of 6,000 TEUs in 10-12 m drafts. 
 
Three terminals- a 1225-metre long container terminal (Container Terminal-1), a 830-metre long container terminal (Container Terminal-2) and a 1500-metre long multipurpose terminal- will be constructed under the project. 
 
According to the port authorities, vessels having only 9.5 metres draught and 195 metres length have been anchored at the port jetty since 2015. 
 
Enhancement of the port's berthing capabilities will increase its container handling capacity, reduce transport costs and turnaround times- the time required for loading and unloading of goods at the port, they said. 
 
However, after receiving a positive response from the survey of UK-based consultancy firm 'HR Wallingford', the port took the initiative to handle larger vessels. 
 
The 10-metre draught ships will be able to carry 3,500 TEUs containers to the port and bring down the overall cargo handling costs. 

Top News

Bay terminal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

9h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

10h | Brands
Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

11h | Panorama
Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

India's biggest win in ODI history

India's biggest win in ODI history

1h | TBS SPORTS
The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

59m | TBS Graduates
Dhaka again ranks first in the list of polluted cities

Dhaka again ranks first in the list of polluted cities

2h | TBS Stories
Money made costlier to tame inflation

Money made costlier to tame inflation

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals