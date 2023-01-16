Bay terminal likely to start operation in 2026: Khalid

Bay Terminal is expected to go into operation in 2026 while the Matarbari deep seaport will be launched at the end of 2026, said State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Monday.



"There was a plan to start the operation of the Bay Terminal in 2024 but the construction work has been delayed due to the Covid pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war. Now the work of 3,500-metre-long Bay Terminal is ongoing with the advice of all. I hope the operation will start in 2026," he said.



Khalid said these while addressing a programme after inaugurating the berthing of a 200-metre long and 10-metre deep vessel at Chattogram port.



Besides, 95% work of Patenga container Terminal has been completed and it will be launched soon, he said.



The Bay terminal will increase the handling capacity of Chattogram Port. There are no curves in the Bay Terminal Channel and due to proper navigability, it will be possible to berth ships with a maximum carrying capacity of 6,000 TEUs in 10-12 m drafts.



Three terminals- a 1225-metre long container terminal (Container Terminal-1), a 830-metre long container terminal (Container Terminal-2) and a 1500-metre long multipurpose terminal- will be constructed under the project.



According to the port authorities, vessels having only 9.5 metres draught and 195 metres length have been anchored at the port jetty since 2015.



Enhancement of the port's berthing capabilities will increase its container handling capacity, reduce transport costs and turnaround times- the time required for loading and unloading of goods at the port, they said.



However, after receiving a positive response from the survey of UK-based consultancy firm 'HR Wallingford', the port took the initiative to handle larger vessels.



The 10-metre draught ships will be able to carry 3,500 TEUs containers to the port and bring down the overall cargo handling costs.