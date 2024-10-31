BASIS leadership transition: Announcement of reforms and election roadmap

Bangladesh

Press Release
31 October, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 03:32 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

M Rashidul Hasan has become the new president and Mostafizur Rahman Sohel, senior vice president of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS). 

This development follows the resignations of former President Russell T. Ahmed and Vice President (Finance) Iqbal Ahmed Fakhrul Hasan, creating vacancies in both positions, reads a press release

In an urgent executive committee meeting held on 30 October 2024, the BASIS Executive Committee (2024-26) voted to elevate Senior Vice President M Rashidul Hasan to President, Director Md. Mostafizur Rahman Sohel to Senior Vice President, and Director M Asif Rahman to Vice President (Finance).

In its 332nd meeting, the committee members collectively decided to proceed without co-opting any external members, intending to manage all functions directly by the elected Executive Committee members.

Earlier on 20 October 2024, BASIS had initiated an automated voting process among members to gauge opinions on two key propositions: 1) whether to undertake necessary reforms to the constitution and subsequently hold mid-term elections, or 2) whether the entire Executive Committee should resign. Out of 594 participating members, 77.27% voted in favour of completing reforms in collaboration with members and subsequently organizing elections, while 22.72% supported an immediate resignation by the current Executive Committee.

Based on members' feedback, the BASIS Executive Committee has committed to prioritizing key reforms while continuing its regular activities and safeguarding members' interests. The committee plans to complete the constitutional amendments, membership audits, and urgent structural reforms by January 2025 and hold elections by April 2025. The tentative roadmap was outlined with a goal to conduct an AGM/EGM in January, followed by elections in April.

The BASIS leadership has called upon all members and stakeholders to extend their support to the current executive committee in executing these reforms effectively, enhancing BASIS's reputation nationally and internationally for the growth of Bangladesh's software and IT service sector.

 

