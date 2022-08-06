Basad demands reverting fuel price hike decision

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
06 August, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 07:01 pm

Related News

Basad demands reverting fuel price hike decision

TBS Report 
06 August, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 07:01 pm
Basad demands reverting fuel price hike decision

Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Basad- Marxist) has protested the increase in fuel prices and demanded the withdrawal of the "illogical" government decision. 

They staged a demonstration rally in front of the National Press Club in the capital Saturday (6 August). 

Bangladesh Workers' Federation President Comrade Manas Nandi and Basad (Marxist) Central Executive Forum's member Sima Datta addressed the rally chaired by the forum's convener Comrade Masud Rana. 

"The government increased fuel prices by around 50% on the pretext of higher rates in the global market, which exceeded all previous records," read a written statement by Basad. 

Speakers also criticised the government's explanation that the price has been increased to ward off fuel smuggling to India as the local price is lower than in the neighbouring country. 

"It is a failure of the government not being able to prevent smuggling. Why should people take the responsibility? asked the speakers.

The Basad statement referred that the IMF asked the government to remove subsidies on energy sector when it asked for a loan of $4.5 billion"

According to energy experts, the price of fuel has fallen in the global market at this time and it will decrease further, the statement added.

Speakers said the government's quick rental power plants have already proved to be looting feasts for corporate owners. 

"By looting people's tax money, the government has imposed its responsibility on the common people in the name of increasing fuel prices," Basad criticised the move demanding immediate withdrawal of the decision.

They also said, "If the price of diesel increases, the cost of irrigation will increase. Besides, if the price of fuel increases, the cost of transportation will increase. As a result, bus fares and goods prices will increase. 

"This government is not keeping any way for people to survive by eating minimum. Illegally coming to power in the dark of night, the government is running the country in a fascist manner. A mass movement should be built against this to bring relief in public life."

BASAD / Fuel price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The number of intra-city buses in the capital decreased significantly since Saturday morning following the government&#039;s move to hike fuel prices. The photo shows an empty Farmgate, one of the busiest Dhaka intersections, on Saturday, 6 August, 2022. taken Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

2h | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

2h | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Project Syndicate

Rising US interest rates won’t trigger another Asian financial crisis

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fuel prices have more than doubled

Fuel prices have more than doubled

36m | Videos
Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

41m | Videos
Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

2h | Videos
Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor