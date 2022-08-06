Basad demands reverting fuel price hike decision

Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Basad- Marxist) has protested the increase in fuel prices and demanded the withdrawal of the "illogical" government decision.

They staged a demonstration rally in front of the National Press Club in the capital Saturday (6 August).

Bangladesh Workers' Federation President Comrade Manas Nandi and Basad (Marxist) Central Executive Forum's member Sima Datta addressed the rally chaired by the forum's convener Comrade Masud Rana.

"The government increased fuel prices by around 50% on the pretext of higher rates in the global market, which exceeded all previous records," read a written statement by Basad.

Speakers also criticised the government's explanation that the price has been increased to ward off fuel smuggling to India as the local price is lower than in the neighbouring country.

"It is a failure of the government not being able to prevent smuggling. Why should people take the responsibility? asked the speakers.

The Basad statement referred that the IMF asked the government to remove subsidies on energy sector when it asked for a loan of $4.5 billion"

According to energy experts, the price of fuel has fallen in the global market at this time and it will decrease further, the statement added.

Speakers said the government's quick rental power plants have already proved to be looting feasts for corporate owners.

"By looting people's tax money, the government has imposed its responsibility on the common people in the name of increasing fuel prices," Basad criticised the move demanding immediate withdrawal of the decision.

They also said, "If the price of diesel increases, the cost of irrigation will increase. Besides, if the price of fuel increases, the cost of transportation will increase. As a result, bus fares and goods prices will increase.

"This government is not keeping any way for people to survive by eating minimum. Illegally coming to power in the dark of night, the government is running the country in a fascist manner. A mass movement should be built against this to bring relief in public life."