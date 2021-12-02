Barred by police, students defer road safety protest  

The students, who have been protesting over the past few days demanding safe roads at the capital's Rampura, had to defer their demonstration as police obstructed them today.

Police reportedly dispersed the students when they tried to gather for holding a demo this morning.

"We are calling off the scheduled demonstrations for today. Our next course of protest will be announced later," Shohagi Samia told The Business Standard on behalf of the protesting students.

Condemning the police action on students today, she said that the movement will be returning to the streets on a bigger scale after the end of the ongoing public examinations.

Nurul Amin, ADC Khilgaon zone, confirmed the matter to TBS saying, "We have allowed students for peaceful protests on streets, but now some infiltrators have joined them to create chaos in the city."

"Also, the HSC and its equivalent exams have begun, so we can no longer allow them to be on streets," he added.

Students came down on the roads two weeks ago on 18 November to demand half bus fare which later picked up the concern of road safety after two students died in separate road accidents last week.

Recent road accidents that killed two students – Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan and SSC candidate Mainuddin Islam Durjoy in Rampura and Gulistan – fuelled the movement which is now spreading from Dhaka to other cities including Gazipur and Chattogram.

In the face of the massive protest, transport owners in the capital on Tuesday cut the bus fare on some conditions. However, the privilege was declared only for Dhaka.