Barguna bridge collapse: LGED declared it risky 6 months ago

Fire services, administration and locals are working to rescue the missing people from the canal. Photo: TBS

The collapsed bridge in Barguna's Amtali upazila that led to deaths of nine people had been declared by the Local Engineering Department (LGED) "risky" six months ago.

"The 85-metre iron bridge became impassable six months ago. Warning notices were also posted on both sides declaring the bridge as dangerous. It was not a responsible act to drive the car onto the bridge ignoring the notice. As a result, this tragic accident took place," said Abdullah Al Mamun, an engineer at Amtali Upazila LGED office.

A total of nine people died as two vehicles sank while crossing the rickety bridge that collapsed on Saturday.

The bridge linking Chawra and Haldia unions was constructed under the Light Vehicle (Footover Bridge) project in the 2005-2006 fiscal year. But it did not see any renovations before collapsing on Saturday.

Local people alleged that Haldia Union Awami League general secretary and former UP chairman was the contractor of the bridge.

They said poor quality materials were used during construction and the work was not done following proper rules. But none dared to speak against him because of his local influence.

There is also allegation that heavy vehicles would also use the bridge meant for plying of light vehicles only, making structure vulnerable in a short time.

Mizanur Rahman, Barguna district traffic inspector (Admin), said, "The Hiace microbus was a light vehicle. As the bridge was more dangerous, notices were drawn on both sides. The accident took place due to negligence of the driver."

However, along with the instructions, both sides of the bridge should have been well blocked so that vehicles cannot move, he added.

Meanwhile, the Barguna district administration has formed a six-member investigation committee to investigate the cause of this tragic accident.

Rafiqul Islam, Barguna's deputy commissioner, said the committee has been asked submit its report within the next seven working days after conducting an on-site investigation.

On Sunday, the burial of nine bodies was completed. Out of this, 7 people were buried at Bhadrasan Union of Shibchar Upazila of Madaripur at 10am while the other two were buried in Amtali.