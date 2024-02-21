The Barabkunda fire that burns on water for ages

Bangladesh

Mizanur Rahman Yousuf
21 February, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 11:00 am

Barabkunda Agnikunda, located in the foothills of Chattogram&#039;s Sitakunda upazila, draws visitors with its eternal flame mysteriously burning atop a crystal-clear spring. This site blends myth and science, captivating both pilgrims and curious minds.The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mohamamd Minhaj Uddin
Barabkunda Agnikunda, located in the foothills of Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila, draws visitors with its eternal flame mysteriously burning atop a crystal-clear spring. This site blends myth and science, captivating both pilgrims and curious minds.The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mohamamd Minhaj Uddin

Barabkunda Agnikunda, nestled at the foot of a high hill in Chattogram's Sitakunda, has long been a crowd puller as there a fire dances atop a spring of crystal-clear water for ages. 

This site is not only a centre of religious significance but also a captivating intersection of myth and scientific discovery.

The flame, believed to have been ignited centuries ago during rituals involving human sacrifices to appease the gods, is considered a blessing by Hindus. The fire pit is surrounded by temples, including two ancient Shiva Murthy Kalbhairavi temples.

Smriti Lata Bharati, the custodian of these temples, narrated a myth about the flame's origins. According to her, the earth erupted in the formation of the fountain of fire and water when a piece of Parvati's body, split into 51 pieces by Lord Vishnu to appease Lord Shiva's wrath, landed in Barabkunda.

However, scientific scrutiny offers a different perspective. Methane gas deposits beneath the hill, discovered during the British colonial period, are believed to be the true source of the fiery spectacle.

Mahbub Morshed, chairman of the Department of Geography and Environmental Sciences at the University of Chattogram, explained that the fire results from methane gas escaping through surface cracks and reacting with the air.

Despite the mystical aura surrounding Barabkunda Agnikunda, the gas reserve has been declared abandoned and non-extractable. Mahbub Morshed said that the phenomenon is not a miracle but rather a natural occurrence linked to the geologically active nature of the Sitakunda region.

Archaeologist Professor Mokammel Hossain Bhuiyan adds another layer to the narrative, suggesting that the temples were constructed during the British colonial period. He believes that the fire dances on clear water due to the presence of natural gas beneath the pit's soil.

Whether shrouded in myth or grounded in science, Barabkunda Agnikunda continues to attract thousands of Hindu pilgrims, particularly on the auspicious Shiv Chaturdashi Tithi.

Beyond its religious significance, the site has grown in popularity as a tourist destination due to its picturesque setting and stunning hillside views.

Looking ahead, initiatives to preserve this archaeological gem and improve access to the temple could transform Barabkunda Agnikunda into one of Chattogram's premier tourist attractions.

 

