Bangladesh’s diplomacy is successful under PM Hasina: Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said Bangladesh is successful in diplomacy under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



"We have succeeded in the foreign policy adopted under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter and statesman Sheikh Hasina," he told a citizen-reception programme at a city ground here.



Speaking as the chief guest, Momen said on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of the country's independence, eminent personalities from about 236 countries, and heads of state and government of 194 countries highly praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her unprecedented contribution to the Bangladesh's development.



He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has taken various projects for the overall development of the country, including Sylhet.



On behalf of Sylhet City Corporation (SCC), its mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury welcomed the foreign minister at the reception programme, organised by SCC, for his contribution to the overall development of Sylhet.



Awami League Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, SCC Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury, Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) President Tahmin Ahmed, Sylhet District Bar Association President Advocate ATM Fayez Uddin, Sylhet Press Club President Iqbal Siddiqui, and Sylhet Online Press Club President Muhit Chowdhury also spoke on the occasion.