Bangladesh’s diplomacy is successful under PM Hasina: Foreign Minister

Bangladesh

BSS
29 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 10:44 pm

Related News

Bangladesh’s diplomacy is successful under PM Hasina: Foreign Minister

BSS
29 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 10:44 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said Bangladesh is successful in diplomacy under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.  
   
"We have succeeded in the foreign policy adopted under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter and statesman Sheikh Hasina," he told a citizen-reception programme at a city ground here.
   
Speaking as the chief guest, Momen said on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of the country's independence, eminent personalities from about 236 countries, and heads of state and government of 194 countries highly praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her unprecedented contribution to the Bangladesh's development.
    
He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has taken various projects for the overall development of the country, including Sylhet.
   
On behalf of Sylhet City Corporation (SCC), its mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury welcomed the foreign minister at the reception programme, organised by SCC, for his contribution to the overall development of Sylhet.
   
Awami League Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, SCC Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury, Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) President Tahmin Ahmed, Sylhet District Bar Association President Advocate ATM Fayez Uddin, Sylhet Press Club President Iqbal Siddiqui, and Sylhet Online Press Club President Muhit Chowdhury also spoke on the occasion.   

Top News

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

7h | Wheels
The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

10h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

12h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

6h | Videos
World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

6h | Videos
Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

1d | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec