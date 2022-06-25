Bangladesh’s biggest celebrations so far

As thousands of people take to the streets to celebrate the inauguration of Padma Bridge, the longest bridge in South Asia, The Business Standard looks back at other historic events since independence which merited similar large-scale celebrations.

10 January, 1972: Homecoming Day

On this day, Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returned to Bangladesh after spending nine-and-a-half months in jail. His return to the newly-liberated was met with much fanfare. He was greeted by thousands of his admirers and followers, with cries of "Joy Bangla" ringing throughout the air.

6 December, 1990: Fall of Ershad

Noor Hossain in Dhaka in 1987, moments before he was shot dead by police

Following a series of mass protests and two days after a march of 100,000 people against his regime, former president HM Ershad was forced to step down. His fall marked the starting point of parliamentary democracy in Bangladesh after a nine-year military rule, eventually resulting in a credible election in 1991.

23 June, 1998: The Jamuna Dream

On this day, the Bangabandhu Jamuna Multipurpose Bridge was finally opened connecting the south to the heart of the country. The bridge brought an economic boom to the region, with the most impact felt in the transportation sector. At the time, it was the longest bridge in the country and the 92nd longest bridge in the world.

May 31, 1999: The roar of the Tigers

There were wild scenes in Northampton after Bangladesh’s historic win against Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup.

Bangladesh's 62-run victory over Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup is considered one of the biggest victories in the history of Bangladesh cricket. At a packed Northampton stadium, Bangladesh defeated their historic foes, despite going in as the clear underdogs who were not given much of a shot. It was also the match that helped Bangladesh secure its ICC status.

26 June, 2000: The coveted ICC status

On this day, Bangladesh was granted full ICC membership, announcing its entry into the playing field with the big boys.