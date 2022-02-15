Bangladeshis advised to leave Ukraine

Bangladeshi nationals living in Ukraine has been advised to leave the country due to uncertainties caused by the current situation there.

According to an unofficial estimation, around 500 Bangladeshis are currently living in Ukraine.

"Bangladeshi nationals in Ukraine may consider leaving Ukraine temporarily," said an urgent circular issued by the Bangladesh Embassy in Warsaw, capital of Poland.

Dhaka has made the advice as international intelligence reports have informed that Russia is set to invade Ukraine's western part within a few days, reports BSS.

The circular said the expatriate Bangladeshis residing in Ukraine can go to Bangladesh if they cannot go to another country.

The Bangladesh mission in Poland requested the Bangladeshi expatriates to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy officials to reach them wherever or whenever they require assistance.

Simultaneously, the circular also advised Bangladeshi nationals to avoid all types of trips to Ukraine if it is not essential.

The embassy will keep advising Bangladeshi expatriates through monitoring the overall situation of Ukraine, the circular added.

However, State Minister Shahriar Alam said it is up to the individuals residing in Ukraine whether or not they want to return to Bangladesh.

"Should they (Bangladeshis in Ukraine) decide to return to their homeland, Bangladesh will take all measures including seeking aid from the nearest countries," he assured.

The state minister made the remark during a meeting with journalists at the Foreign Ministry today (15 February).

"Whenever there is political unrest in a country or region we advise people to be careful and stay safe," he added.

Referring to the 2015 war in Yemen, he said, "Back when Yemen was war-torn, many Bangladeshis returned home successfully. Though we gave the notice, some still did not come back."

"So, we cannot force anyone to leave Ukraine," said Shahriar Alam.