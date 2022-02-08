Bangladeshi youth will ensure digital security worldwide: Palak

TBS Report 
08 February, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 09:58 pm

He was speaking on the occasion of Safer Internet Day 

Photo taken from Zunaid Ahmed Palak&#039;s Facebook page
Photo taken from Zunaid Ahmed Palak's Facebook page

Bangladeshi youth will play a significant role in ensuring the security of digital space, not only in Bangladesh but around the world as well, says State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

"The young entrepreneurs in this country have utilised the internet to find employment for themselves, bring prosperity to their families, and are also helping to shape Bangladesh's economy as a digital economy," the state minister said, addressing an event organised by the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) on the occasion of Safer Internet Day at the BCC auditorium on Tuesday. 

Palak said the government is working to ensure the recommendations and opinions of young entrepreneurs directly involved in the digital industry are reflected in future projects in this sector. 

The state minister also launched a website – www.digitalliteracy.gov.bd – at the event. 

Executive Director of BCC, Dr Abdul Mannan, presided over the event. Senior Secretary of the ICT Division, NM Ziaul Alam, spoke at the event, while Project Director of the Digital Literacy Centre of the ICT Division, Saiful Alam, made the welcome speech at the event.

Earlier, on the occasion of Safer Internet Day 2022, there was a panel discussion. Country Director of UNDP, Sudipto Mukherjee, CEO Yasir Azman of Grameenphone, President of Basis, Russell T Ahmed, Director of Robi, Shahed Alam, Unicef Child Protection Specialist Monira Hasan, and Managing Director of Sisimpur, Shah Alam, took part in the discussion.
 

