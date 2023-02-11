Bangladeshi rescue team starts ops in Turkey

A joint rescue team from Bangladesh has hit the ground running as part of the rescue effort in Turkey following Monday's earthquake, one of the deadliest tremors witnessed anywhere in the world over decades.

The Bangladesh team already rescued a 17-year-old girl alive and recovered 3 dead bodies, Fire Service and Civil Defence (media cell - headquarters) Deputy Assistant Director Shahjahan Sikder told UNB.

The team consisting of 34 members from the army and 12 from the Fire Service left Dhaka on Wednesday at 10pm and reached Adana Military Air Base on Thursday at 9:46pm.

Later, they reached Adiaman city and started search and rescue operations, added the officer.

According to the AP, rescuers pulled several people alive from the shattered remnants of buildings on Friday, some who survived more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete in the bitter cold after a catastrophic earthquake slammed Turkey and Syria, killing more than 22,000.

The survivors included six relatives who huddled in a small pocket under the rubble, a teenager who drank his own urine to slake his thirst, and a four-year-old boy who offered a jelly bean to calm him down as he was shimmied out.