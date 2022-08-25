Bangladeshi lynched in India for trespassing

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 10:51 am

A Bangladeshi man has been beaten to death in Jalpaiguri, India, allegedly for trying to steal cows after trespassing the border.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning and the body of Md Salam, 32, is currently under Indian police custody. Indian police also arrested three people suspecting them to be involved in the lynching.

Salam, hailing from Panchagarh, had infiltrated into Baruapara village in Rajganj block with a group to steal cows on Tuesday night, claimed residents on the Indian side of the border, reports The Telegraph.

Salam and the others reportedly reached the cattle shed of resident Nripen Roy but the family woke up while they tried to steal their cows. They left the cows and tried to flee, said Nripen Roy.

Everyone except Salam managed to cross the border, who hid in a tea plantation at the village.

The villagers surrounded the plantation and kept a watch throughout Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, they found him and started beating him up.

Salam suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, sources said.

Rajganj police seized the body and arrested three persons who were suspected to be involved in the lynching. 

Locals went to the Rajganj police station, demanding the trio be released. Some jostled with policemen. Additional forces were sent to disperse the crowd.

"Some persons have been arrested in connection with the lynching. Probe is ongoing," said Debarshi Dutta, SP of Jalpaiguri.

Udayan Guha, the north Bengal development minister, who was in Japlaiguri on Wednesday for an administrative meeting, condemned the incident but raised questions on border vigil by the BSF.

