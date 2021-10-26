Bangladesh, US begin joint training on disaster management

Bangladesh Armed Force and US Army jointly launched a three-day training on the post-earthquake inspection and rescue programme on Tuesday.

The training titled 'Disaster response exercise and exchange Bangladesh-2021' was inaugurated by the state minister for the disaster management and relief, Dr Md Enamur Rahman as the chief guest, said a ISPR press release.

The training aims to provide knowledge on the international standard management of natural disasters including earthquake.

It will also provide knowledge on coordination, inspection, rescue operation, communication, medical shelter and relief programme.

Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, Armed Force Division and US Army Pacific have been jointly organising the training programme since 2010.

More than 300 representatives from 147 countries including Nepal, India, UK, Canada, Japan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Australia, Indonesia, Turkey, Germany, China and Singapore are participating at the training programme.