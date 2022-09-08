Bangladesh slips down a spot in UNDP's human development index

Bangladesh ranked 129 out of 191 countries in the 2021-2022 human development index, according to a report released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Thursday.

Bangladesh's HDI value 0.661 places the country in the medium human development category, higher than its value 0.655 in the 2020 report.

By gender, the HDI value for female is 0.617 and for male 0.688, said the report.

With life expectancy at birth 72.4 years, an average of 7.4 years of schooling and $5,472 gross national income per capita, Bangladesh improved its index value by 0.006 from the previous year.

Among Bangladesh's neighbours, Sri Lanka (73rd), Bhutan (127th), India (132), Pakistan (161st), Nepal (143rd).

Family members rushed to be with Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of Britain's 96-year-old monarch on Thursday and said she should remain under medical supervision.

Switzerland remained at the top spot, followed by Norway and Iceland. South Sudan, Chad and Niger were three countries at the bottom of the list.

Human Development - usually a measure of a nation's health, education, and average income - has declined for two years in a row - 2020 and 2021, reversing five years of progress, the report said.

This is in line with the global decline, indicating that human development across the world has stalled for the first time in 32 years, the report said.

Human development has fallen back to its 2016 levels, reversing much of the progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

The reversal is nearly universal as over 90 % of countries registered a decline in their HDI score in either 2020 or 2021 and more than 40 % declined in both years, signaling that the crisis is still deepening for many.

"The world is scrambling to respond to back-to-back crises. We have seen with the cost of living and energy crises that, while it is tempting to focus on quick fixes like subsidizing fossil fuels, immediate relief tactics are delaying the long-term systemic changes we must make," says Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator.

"We are collectively paralysed in making these changes. In a world defined by uncertainty, we need a renewed sense of global solidarity to tackle our interconnected, common challenges," he added.