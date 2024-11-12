Bangladesh, Singapore commend launch of FTA negotiation  

Singapore non-resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh Derek Loh Eu-Tse called on the Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin at the foreign ministry yesterday (11 November). Photo: BSS

Bangladesh and Singapore have expressed satisfaction with the launching of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiation and hoped that the FTA would facilitate more economic engagements between the two countries.

The observation was made when Singapore non-resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh Derek Loh Eu-Tse called on the Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin at the foreign ministry yesterday (11 November), said a press release.

During the meeting, the foreign secretary briefed on the reform initiatives taken by the interim government and sought Singapore's support in experience sharing and technical cooperation.

He stressed Singapore's role under the umbrella of ASEAN to ensure repatriation of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to Myanmar.

The foreign secretary also briefed the envoy on the adverse impacts of the prolonged stay of the large Rohingya population in the southern part of the country.

He also sought Singapore's support for Bangladesh's bid to become ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner.