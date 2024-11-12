Bangladesh, Singapore commend launch of FTA negotiation  

Bangladesh

BSS
12 November, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 01:00 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Singapore commend launch of FTA negotiation  

During the meeting, the foreign secretary briefed on the reform initiatives taken by the interim government and sought Singapore's support in experience sharing and technical cooperation

BSS
12 November, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 01:00 pm
Singapore non-resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh Derek Loh Eu-Tse called on the Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin at the foreign ministry yesterday (11 November). Photo: BSS
Singapore non-resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh Derek Loh Eu-Tse called on the Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin at the foreign ministry yesterday (11 November). Photo: BSS

Bangladesh and Singapore have expressed satisfaction with the launching of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiation and hoped that the FTA would facilitate more economic engagements between the two countries.

The observation was made when Singapore non-resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh Derek Loh Eu-Tse called on the Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin at the foreign ministry yesterday (11 November), said a press release.

During the meeting, the foreign secretary briefed on the reform initiatives taken by the interim government and sought Singapore's support in experience sharing and technical cooperation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He stressed Singapore's role under the umbrella of ASEAN to ensure repatriation of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to Myanmar.

The foreign secretary also briefed the envoy on the adverse impacts of the prolonged stay of the large Rohingya population in the southern part of the country.

He also sought Singapore's support for Bangladesh's bid to become ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner.

 

Top News

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin / Free trade agreement (FTA) / Singapore

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

21h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

20h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why United States plans to remove Zelensky?

Why United States plans to remove Zelensky?

2h | Videos
Los Blancos reach 600 million followers on social media

Los Blancos reach 600 million followers on social media

13h | Videos
This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

17h | Videos
What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

18h | Videos