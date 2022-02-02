Bangladesh signs satellite agreement with Russia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 10:06 pm

Related News

Bangladesh signs satellite agreement with Russia

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 10:06 pm
Bangabandhu Satellite-1. Photo: BSS
Bangabandhu Satellite-1. Photo: BSS

Bangladesh has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Russian space firm Glavkosmos for the country's second satellite Bangabandhu Satellite-2.

Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company Chairman Shahjahan Mahmood and Glavkosmos Director General Dmitry Loskutov signed the agreement virtually on behalf of their parties Wednesday.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar termed the agreement a new milestone.  He said the government promised a third submarine cable, launch of 5G and Bangabandhu Satellite-2 in the 2018 national election.

The country entered the 5G era last year, while it has already signed a deal with a consortium for installation of the submarine cable.

"The third promise now sees the light through the signing of this memorandum," said the minister.

Mustafa Jabbar said Dhaka and Moscow have a strong bilateral relationship, and it would flourish further in future. Bangladesh Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan also echoed the same.   

According to a press release of Glavkosmos, the memorandum comes into effect from the moment of signing and will be valid until 31 December 2026.

Referring to the documents, the subsidiary of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos noted that the agreement covers manufacturing and launch of Bangabandhu Satellite-2. 

It also covers manufacturing of ground infrastructure (satellite ground stations) for acquiring earth observation data from the Russian and foreign spacecraft, launch services, educational programmes in space domains, commercial orbital flights and consulting services.

Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Khalilur Rahman and Russian Ambassador to Dhaka Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy were also present at the programme.

Bangladesh's first satellite Bangabandhu Satellite-1 was launched on 12 May 2018. French company Thales Alenia Space made the artificial satellite while it was launched from the United States.

Top News

Bangabandhu Satellite-2 / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

‘Consider teachers as frontliners and open schools immediately’

11h | Panorama
Photo Caption 1: Deshal was relaunched in a new avatar on 1 February through a new outlet at Banani. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Deshal’s impressive new makeover

12h | Panorama
The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

1d | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

End of Gayle era in IPL

End of Gayle era in IPL

1h | Videos
China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

1h | Videos
Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

2h | Videos
Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

6
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb