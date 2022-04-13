Bangladesh reiterates commitment to UN for peace, stability and development

Bangladesh has reiterated its commitment to the United Nations (UN) to contribute to global peace, stability and development.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated the commitment during a telephone with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday (12 April) evening, said a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.

She also reiterated Bangladesh's partnership with the UN in the areas of peacekeeping and peacebuilding, SDG implementation, climate action and gender equality.

At the outset, PM Sheikh Hasina thanked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for inviting her to join the Champions' Group of Global Crisis Response on Food, Energy and Finance (GCRG). She accepted the invitation with great happiness.

She expressed her deep satisfaction with the president of Indonesia and Senegal and the prime minister of Barbados and Denmark for joining the same platform.

Prime Minister Hasina expressed confidence to fulfil the vision of the group as she looks forward to closely working with other leaders, the press release added.

She briefed the UN chief on the aftermath of the ongoing war in Ukraine as well as the pandemic situation which lead to a worsening situation in many sectors from food to fuel prices in many folds including the financial system.

Prime Minister Hasina appreciated the leadership role of the UN in forming such a global crisis managing group that focuses on food, energy and financial system where the poor and the vulnerable across the world would remain safe.

She expressed her readiness to engage in high-level dialogue, advocacy and outreach to fulfil the objectives of the group.

At the end of their phone call, Secretary-General Antonio Guterresrequested Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to nominate a Sherpa (representative) to represent Bangladesh in this group as well as to carry out its endeavour under the mandate of the United Nation.