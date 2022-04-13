Bangladesh reiterates commitment to UN for peace, stability and development

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 April, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 08:46 am

Related News

Bangladesh reiterates commitment to UN for peace, stability and development

Prime Minister Hasina appreciated the leadership role of the UN in forming such a global crisis managing group that focuses on food, energy and financial system where the poor and the vulnerable across the world would remain safe

TBS Report
13 April, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 08:46 am
Picture: BSS
Picture: BSS

Bangladesh has reiterated its commitment to the United Nations (UN) to contribute to global peace, stability and development.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated the commitment during a telephone with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday (12 April) evening, said a press release from the Prime Minister's Office. 

She also reiterated Bangladesh's partnership with the UN in the areas of peacekeeping and peacebuilding, SDG implementation, climate action and gender equality.

At the outset, PM Sheikh Hasina thanked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for inviting her to join the Champions' Group of Global Crisis Response on Food, Energy and Finance (GCRG). She accepted the invitation with great happiness.

She expressed her deep satisfaction with the president of Indonesia and Senegal and the prime minister of Barbados and Denmark for joining the same platform.

Prime Minister Hasina expressed confidence to fulfil the vision of the group as she looks forward to closely working with other leaders, the press release added. 

She briefed the UN chief on the aftermath of the ongoing war in Ukraine as well as the pandemic situation which lead to a worsening situation in many sectors from food to fuel prices in many folds including the financial system.

Prime Minister Hasina appreciated the leadership role of the UN in forming such a global crisis managing group that focuses on food, energy and financial system where the poor and the vulnerable across the world would remain safe.

She expressed her readiness to engage in high-level dialogue, advocacy and outreach to fulfil the objectives of the group.

At the end of their phone call, Secretary-General Antonio Guterresrequested Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to nominate a Sherpa (representative) to represent Bangladesh in this group as well as to carry out its endeavour under the mandate of the United Nation.

Top News / World+Biz

Bangladesh / UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

22h | Habitat
Tarique Afzal. Illustration: TBS

AB Bank aims to expand services to every corner of Bangladesh

21h | Panorama
By the end of this year, Osudpotro wants to provide the fastest delivery all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Osudpotro: An online pharmacy looking to be more than a drugstore

1d | Panorama
Bitcoin has its advocates, though has too short a history and too high a volatility to be considered a safe inflation hedge. Photo: Bloomberg

Know a good inflation hedge? Tell me, please

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Factories now face gas rationing to fulfill Ramadan electricity demand

Factories now face gas rationing to fulfill Ramadan electricity demand

11h | Videos
Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

12h | Videos
Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

16h | Videos
New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance