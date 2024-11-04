Bangladesh reaffirms ‘zero tolerance’ stance on terrorism, pledges commitment to global security

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain today (4 November) reaffirmed Bangladesh's 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism and underscored the country's commitment to global security collaborations and alignment with UN conventions.

He stressed the importance of a human rights-centered approach to counterterrorism, cautioning against politically misused security measures and highlighting Bangladesh's ongoing reforms to protect fundamental freedoms.

Hossain is leading the Bangladesh delegation to the high-level conference on "Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms," in Kuwait City.

In his address to the ministerial session, he called for responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in security and border management, emphasising that AI must respect human rights and be tailored to local contexts.

Hossain also urged nations with advanced technology to share expertise, fostering a globally coordinated approach to combat terrorism.

The adviser underscored the essence of multilateralism in counterterrorism, noting that true security is achieved only when every society is safeguarded.

"In today's interconnected world, no society is truly safe until every society is safe," he affirmed.

The high-level conference marks the fourth iteration of the Dushanbe Process, an initiative launched in 2018 to foster collaboration on counterterrorism and border security among countries in Central Asia, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This conference is especially important, as it broadens the scope and impact of the Dushanbe Process beyond Central Asia for the first time, aligning with efforts to strengthen the implementation of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.