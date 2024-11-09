Bangladesh Permanent Representative to UN made ICSC member

Bangladesh&#039;s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith. Photo: BSS
Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith. Photo: BSS

Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith has been elected as member of the prestigious International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) in a heavily contested election held yesterday (8 November) at the UN Headquarters in New York.

There were three candidates from Bangladesh, China and Republic of Korea vying for two vacant seats from Asia-Pacific region and the candidates from Bangladesh and China have won the election, according to a press release received today (9 November).

"This is the testament to the trust and confidence, the UN member States have in Bangladesh 2.0 under the able leadership of Hon'ble Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and a recognition of Bangladesh's active role and contribution to the United Nations", said Ambassador Muhith after being elected.

He will serve as a member of the ICSC for 4 years from 2025 to 2028.

The ICSC is an independent expert body established by the United Nations General Assembly which is composed of fifteen members.

It is the main body mandated to make decisions and recommendations regarding management, compensation and entitlements of the United Nations' human resources.

A career diplomat, Ambassador Muhith joined as Bangladesh's PR to the UN in July 2022.

He is currently serving as the chair of the Second Committee (Economic and Financial Committee) of the UNGA, and also as the president of the Executive Board of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS for 2024.

Ambassador Muhith also served as the chair of the UN Peacebuilding Commission in 2022, vice-chair of the UN Peacebuilding Commission in 2023, the president of the Executive Board of UN-Women and the vice-president of the Executive Board of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

