Bangladesh needs skills development for young workforce: ILO

Bangladesh

18 October, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 05:33 pm

Related News

Bangladesh needs skills development for young workforce: ILO

The ILO Regional Director was addressing Bangladesh Employers’ Federation leaders during her visit to its Gulshan Office

18 October, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 05:33 pm
Bangladesh needs skills development for young workforce: ILO

Chihoko Asada-Miyakawa, the ILO Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, has said Bangladesh needed skills development for its huge, young workforce and prioritise employment generation, and the basic protection of workers.  
 
"This required a creative approach where the International Labour Organisation (ILO) could also help," she said during her visit to Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF)'s Gulshan office on Monday.
 
During the time, the both parties exchanged views on ILO's support for Bangladesh's development and the need for future cooperation under the changing global scenario, said the press release.
 
The Regional Director also identified inequality to be one of the biggest developmental challenges for Asia and the Pacific.
 
She believed the region needed to prioritise social protection, social dialogue, employment generation, decent work, and the basic protection of workers.
 
Chihoko Asada-Miyakawa was accompanied by the ILO Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen and other senior officials from ILO Dhaka office.  Led by the BEF President Ardashir Kabir, the committee members received and welcomed the RD and her colleagues.
 
The BEF President highlighted how BEF and the ILO had been working together in Bangladesh on skills development, occupational safety and health, social dialogue, industrial relations, decent work, and other various areas.
 
He pointed out Bangladesh's need to prepare its workforce for the disruptions arising out of the gradual embracing of 4IR.
 
The ILO would remain by Bangladesh's side as the country pursued its goals while going through the different stages of development, the Bangladesh Employers' Federation President hoped.
 
He believed the new RD's guidance could take the regions as well as Bangladesh's partnership with the ILO to the next level.
 
The Bangladesh government has been actively pursuing workers' safety, social protection, and decent work conditions during the last few decades. The country has also updated its rules and laws to make those sustainable and practical.
 
 

Top News

ILO / Bangladeshi workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

7h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

8h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

20h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

23h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products