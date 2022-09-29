Bangladesh moves 8 Steps in UN EGDI 2022

Bangladesh ranked 111th among 193 countries in this year's UN e-Government Development Index, according to the UN e-Government Survey 2022 by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) which assessed the development over the last two years.

The survey results of the 12th edition of EGDI, titled E-Government Survey 2022 (The Future of Digital Government), were announced on Wednesday at the United Nations HQ in New York.

Bangladesh secured 111th place among 193 countries on the E-Government Development Index or EGDI scoring 0.5630 and 75th place in E-Participation or EPI with a score of 0.5227. It was in 119th place in EGDI scoring 0.5189 and 95th place with a score of 0.5714 according to the survey in 2020.

Bangladesh has moved up eight notches in the ranking while it has made 20 steps up on the e-Participation Index, read a press release on Thursday.

Despite the global crises of the past two years caused by the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic, Bangladesh has made a significant improvement in e-participation globally, the release added.

The survey assesses online service delivery, legal and policy framework, the status of e-participation as well as telecommunication infrastructure and human capital. It is composed of analytical chapters and data on e-government development contained in the annexes of the publication, providing a snapshot of the relative measurement of e-government development of all Member States.

The UN report said that Bangladesh secured the highest EGDI value in the top Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Bangladesh remains in the high EGDI group in two consecutive surveys. Bangladesh is working on different e-government initiatives to improve efficiency and capacity in public service delivery.