Bangladesh Migration Compact Taskforce to ensure safe, orderly, and regular migration

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 06:19 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Migration Compact Taskforce to ensure safe, orderly, and regular migration

Following up on the commitment of the GoB and with the support of the BDUNNM, a recommendation was put forward for the formation of an inter-ministerial coordination mechanism to lead and support the implementation, monitoring, and review process of GCM. The launch of the Taskforce marks an important step reiterating this commitment from the government while recognizing the continued efforts of Bangladesh as a Champion GCM country

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 06:19 pm
Photo; Courtesy
Photo; Courtesy

The Government of Bangladesh (GoB) launched the Migration Compact Taskforce (Taskforce) which aims to facilitate the implementation, follow-up, and review of the Global Compact for Migration (GCM). The Taskforce will provide a platform to ensure full support and cooperation from all relevant stakeholders through a 'whole of government' approach, reads a press release.

Today, senior GoB officials and officials from participant United Nations agencies of the Bangladesh United Nationals Network on Migration (BDUNNM) were present at the launch event held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Migration is a global reality. There are an estimated 281 million international migrants worldwide who, sometimes, find themselves in vulnerable situations in their countries of origin and destination. Towards there is a responsibility to ensure that migration is safe, orderly, and regular as these migrants, sometimes, find themselves in vulnerable situations in their countries of origin and destination. In 2018, the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) was adopted and became the first inter-governmentally negotiated agreement, prepared under the auspices of the United Nations, covering all dimensions of international migration in a holistic and comprehensive manner.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Following up on the commitment of the GoB and with the support of the BDUNNM, a recommendation was put forward for the formation of an inter-ministerial coordination mechanism to lead and support the implementation, monitoring, and review process of GCM. The launch of the Taskforce marks an important step reiterating this commitment from the government while recognizing the continued efforts of Bangladesh as a Champion GCM country.

At the event Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary, Masud Bin Momen, said, "Bangladesh has consistently pursued the issue of migration as a top priority in its diplomatic engagements at the bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels. We would remain committed, despite the difficulties experienced in the last two years and more, to meaningfully deliver on our recognized role as a 'Champion Country' for the Global Compact for Migration (GCM)."

Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, added "we have sent more than 13 million people abroad in the last 50 years. These migrants have contributed to our nation's development. Migration is complex and multidimensional, and the GCM is a global tool that supports us to manage it safely and with dignity for migrants. The Taskforce launched today will help us with this concerted effort. It will provide a consultative space for policy and decision-making coordination, information exchange and peer review."

Gwyn Lewis, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, said, "The Government of Bangladesh has not only recognized migration as a development tool, it has also included it in its development planning showcasing this through the mainstreaming of migration in the 8th Five-year Plan. This Taskforce is another step forward in our joint efforts to ensure the safety, dignity, and human rights of all migrants and effectively govern migration."

The United Nations (UN) established a UN Network on Migration at the global level to ensure effective, timely, and coordinated UN system-wide support to Member States in their implementation, follow-up, and review of the GCM. Abdusattor Esoev, IOM Bangladesh's Chief of Mission and Coordinator of the BDUNNM, stressed that "migration provides immense opportunity and benefits – for migrants, host communities and communities of origin. However, when poorly regulated, it can create significant challenges. The GCM leverages the overall benefits of migration while addressing its risks and challenges for individuals and communities. BDUNNM commits to working closely with the Taskforce to support the implementation of the GCM in Bangladesh."

The Taskforce is co-chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare & Overseas Employment, and will lead the formulation of the implementation plan for GCM; communicate and promote GCM implementation to stakeholders; recommend harmonization and alignment of activities to avoid duplication and encourage complementarities in programming; plan and lead capacity building initiatives; facilitate coordination between ministries and agencies; facilitate submissions of joint advocacy positions; and lead the review and reporting on GCM implementation progress and include a follow-up mechanism. The BDUNNM will provide support to the Taskforce in all its activities.

Bangladesh Migration Compact Taskforce / Government of Bangladesh (GoB) / migration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

7h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

9h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

50 companies plan to invest big in South

50 companies plan to invest big in South

21m | Videos
Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

36m | Videos
After Padma bridge, motorcycles movement restricted on highway

After Padma bridge, motorcycles movement restricted on highway

2h | Videos
Movies to watch out for this Eid

Movies to watch out for this Eid

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh