Bangladesh to introduce on arrival visa for Nepali tourists

Tourists enjoy natural beauty standing on a hanging bridge in Rangamati. The outbreak of coronavirus has seriously affected the tourism sector in the district. Tourism service providers in the area have been bearing huge financial losses for the last five months. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh will introduce visa on arrival facilities for Nepali tourists, said Md Mokammel Hossain, secretary, civil aviation and tourism ministry, on Wednesday.

He made the announcement speaking to a delegation of Nepali tour operators during a business-to-business (B2B) exchange programme at the Hotel InterContinental in the capital.

Attending the event as chief guest, the secretary proposed to the 11-member Nepali delegation, the launching of an extended tour programme between the two countries.

The delegation, led by Nandini Thapa, senior director of the Nepal Tourism Board, is visiting Bangladesh following an invitation from the Bangladesh Tourism Board. This visit is the first of its kind for tour operators of a neighbouring country,.

Also speaking on the occasion, Kumar Roy, charge d'affaires of the Embassy of Nepal in Bangladesh, thanked the Bangladesh Tourism Board for its initiative.

He said this programme will take Nepal-Bangladesh relations to new heights.

Apart from the Nepali delegates, 14 inbound tour operators from Bangladesh also attended the B2B exchange programme.

They introduced various tour packages to the delegation to increase the flow of Nepali tourists to Bangladesh.

The delegation is set to visit various popular tourist attractions in Cox's Bazar today (Thursday).