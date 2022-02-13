Bangladesh has huge potential in tourism sector: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen emphasised on the tourism industry to the country's sustainable economic diversification noting Bangladesh's huge potential in its tourism sector.

He also promoted the distinct Bangladeshi tea brand while speaking as a chief guest at a seminar in Dubai on Saturday (12 February), said a press release.

The seminar, titled "Explore Mujib's Bangladesh: A Hidden Gem of Tourism in South Asia" was held at the Bangladesh Pavilion of EXPO 2020 Dubai, arranged by Bangladesh Tourism Board, an organisation which is responsible for ameliorating tourism of Bangladesh, under the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

"A well-calibrated action agenda for the tourism sector can serve as a great tool to diversify not only the foreign currency earning capability of the country – but also the productive capability of the economy of Bangladesh. I believe that we can twin tourism with the tenets of solid economic relocation for innovative and entrepreneurial initiatives from around the globe to Bangladesh," the foreign minister said.

Dr Momen mentioned the importance of transforming tourism's immense potential into a unique brand of the country's enchanting natural beauty that has been unexplored and unknown to global tourists.

"Several factors, such as, but not limited to, the prolific biodiversity and ethnicity, cultural and religious diversity; a healthy and chequered mix of evergreen, semi-evergreen, and mangrove forest ecosystems; a plethora of unexplored and nearly hidden set of touristic destinations; a basket of spiritual places (mazars, mosques, ancient temples) with fascinating history and stories; strong connectivity – especially digital connectivity; an emerging fleet of travel tech start-ups; continued and unabated political stability; wide vaccination; and stories of richly layered narratives of resilience, bravery, love, patriotism in every stratum of life – make Bangladesh a staunch competitor in the world's arena," he stated.

He focused on the environment-friendly tourism industry so that it becomes a sustainable one, the press release added.

Stating from a report of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Dr Momen told that only 3% of total tourists who visit Bangladesh per year are foreigners and the rest are of local origin. In this context, he suggested targeting the Bangladeshi diaspora living abroad for a long time.

Md Mokammel Hossain, secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, said that successful implementation of ongoing mega projects will bring a new doorway to the tourism sector of the country while addressing as a special guest in the seminar.

He also revealed the plan of constructing exclusive tourism, ocean tourism, theme park among others to attract foreign tourists to our country.

Mashfee Binte Shams, secretary (East) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Abu Zafar, the ambassador of Bangladesh to the UAE, former ambassador of UAE to Bangladesh, high officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Embassy of Bangladesh in UAE and Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Indigenous and foreign businessmen were present in the seminar.