Bangladesh eyes Turkey’s support for setting up panorama museum in Meherpur

Bangladesh is seeking Turkey's help in building a panoramic museum showcasing the Liberation War in Meherpur, where the first government was formed on 10 April, 1971.

During his visit to Turkey, Secretary of Liberation War ministry, Khaja Miah mentioned the government's plan of setting up this museum that would illustrate the Liberation war and the life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"We are trying our best to take ideas from different countries and it is the first step. I visited (Turkey) and tried my best to collect some information and design from other countries as well," he said.

Miah visited numerous military museums on his official tour to Turkey, including the Panorama 1453 History Museum in Istanbul and the Victory Museum in the Afyon province.

He was fascinated by the panoramic museum's 360-degree 3D murals depicting the Ottoman forces led by Mehmed the Conqueror's capture of Istanbul in 1453.

"They (Turks) have their own ideas, philosophy and culture. We have our own ideas, philosophy and culture, but there are similarities in different fields," Miah said, underlining that both countries can share ideas and experiences in many sectors.

"Regarding setting up this panorama, we will mostly try our best to take some architects, engineers and design from Turkey… We will talk to the government – my government, my minister – and try to pursue them to ensure that we can take the technology, architects and design from Turkey."

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kran and Gökhan Yazg, head of the Cultural Ministry's Directorate General of Cultural Assets and Museums, have verbally assured Bangladesh that Ankara will cooperate and extend its hand to Dhaka in the establishment of the museum, said Miah.

The Liberation War ministry official said another panoramic museum can be built in the capital Dhaka – though there is no current plan on it – to give easy access to the new generation to reach the museum as Meherpur is some 250 kilometres away from the capital.

Although no official agreement has yet been made, Miah is hopeful that the relevant Turkish authorities would provide adequate help.