Bangladesh elected vice-chair of UNWTO

Bangladesh has been elected as vice-chairman of the Commission for South Asia (CSA), United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) for the term 2021-2023.

Bangladesh achieved the honour in the virtual assembly jointly organised by the Commission for Asia Pacific and the Commission for South Asia with the participation of its member countries on Tuesday. UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili presided over the session.

Along with Bangladesh, Iran was elected the vice-chairman of UNWTO.

The vice chairs for the previous committee were Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

In his reaction on the achievement, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali MP said Bangladesh has become a leader in tourism management in the region as it has been elected as the vice chair of UNWTO.

