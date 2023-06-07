Bangladesh, Denmark sign Tk474 crore agreement for implementing bilateral dev programme

Bangladesh and Denmark on Wednesday signed a Framework Agreement of Tk474 crore for implementing the Bilateral Development Programme 2023-2028.

The strategic objectives of the Framework Agreement will be complemented by cross-cutting priorities such as the strengthening of democracy, empowerment of youth, and improving gender equality through empowering women and girls, reads a press release.

Sharifa Khan, secretary of Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance and Winnie Estrup Petersen, ambassador of Royal Danish Embassy in Dhaka signed the Framework Agreement on behalf of each government.

Besides, the high officials of Economic Relations Division and Embassy of Denmark in Dhaka were present in the signing ceremony.

