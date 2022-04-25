Bangladesh, Denmark to boost cooperation in tech & energy

Bangladesh

UNB
25 April, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 10:21 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Denmark to boost cooperation in tech & energy

UNB
25 April, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 10:21 pm
Photo: UNB.
Photo: UNB.

The cooperation between Bangladesh and Denmark will be strengthened further in different sectors including technology and energy marking the 50 years of relations between the two countries.

Visiting Danish Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth and Danish Minister for Development and Cooperation Flemming Moller Mortensen paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's official residence Ganobhaban.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

"A new phase of cooperation has started and Danish entrepreneurs are interested in investing in Bangladesh," the Danish minister was quoted as saying.

In a separate development on Monday, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Danish Minister Flemming Moller Mortensen signed a Framework Document on Sustainable and Green Engagement. 

The document focuses on climate change adaptation and mitigation, environmental damage and loss of biodiversity in the framework of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, said a joint statement after the signing ceremony.

Noting that the Danish minister visited Bangladesh some 39 years ago, he said he now can see how the changes are taking place here. Bangladesh has become a role model (for development).

He said Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina has earned high-level respect in the international community.

They appreciated Bangladesh for the education of Rohingya children in different camps. 

The Crown Princess informed the PM that they would visit Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar.

About the Rohingya issue, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh developed Bhashanchar (island) for life and livelihood of the Rohingya people and many steps were taken for the labour welfare there.

Besides, climate and women empowerment issues came up for discussion in the meeting.

Hasina said Bangladesh is a climate vulnerable country and the government formed a climate trust fund and took some special programmes to address the issue.

About empowerment of women, she said they are now working in every sector including games and sports in Bangladesh.

Princess Mary Elizabeth arrived in Dhaka on Monday morning on a three-day visit to Bangladesh. She will also meet the Rohingyas in the refugee camps and host community in Cox's Bazar.

Mary Elizabeth, the wife of Danish crown prince Frederik, will go to Satkhira to meet the climate vulnerable people and visit the multipurpose cyclone shelter centres there.
 

Denmark / agreement / Sustainable

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

2h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

9h | Panorama
Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

11h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Our farmlands are disappearing fast. Compact housing can be a solution 

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

1h | Videos
When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

1h | Videos
Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?