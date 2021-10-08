Bangladesh to construct Buddhist Monastery in Nepal’s Lumbini

Bangladesh

UNB
08 October, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 08:10 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to construct Buddhist Monastery in Nepal’s Lumbini

UNB
08 October, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 08:10 pm
Bangladesh to construct Buddhist Monastery in Nepal’s Lumbini

Bangladesh government has signed an agreement with the Lumbini Development Trust for construction of a Buddhist monastery in Lumbini, Nepal.

The agreement was signed by Ambassador Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury and Vice Chairman of the Lumbini Development Trust (LDT) Venerable Metteyya Sakyaputta on behalf of their respective sides at a ceremony held at LDT headquarters on Friday afternoon.

Under the agreement, the Bangladesh will construct a monastery on the plot allotted by the Lumbini Development Trust for the purpose.

From the LDT, Project Chief Saroj Bhattarai and from the Embassy, First Secretary Md Alamgir Islam Khan was present at the signing ceremony.

Top News

Buddhist Monastery / Nepal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

1d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

1d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

1d | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal