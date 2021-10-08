Bangladesh to construct Buddhist Monastery in Nepal’s Lumbini

Bangladesh government has signed an agreement with the Lumbini Development Trust for construction of a Buddhist monastery in Lumbini, Nepal.

The agreement was signed by Ambassador Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury and Vice Chairman of the Lumbini Development Trust (LDT) Venerable Metteyya Sakyaputta on behalf of their respective sides at a ceremony held at LDT headquarters on Friday afternoon.

Under the agreement, the Bangladesh will construct a monastery on the plot allotted by the Lumbini Development Trust for the purpose.

From the LDT, Project Chief Saroj Bhattarai and from the Embassy, First Secretary Md Alamgir Islam Khan was present at the signing ceremony.