Bangladesh committed to implement SDG-3: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh is committed to implement the Sustainable Development Goals(SDG)including SDG-3 of the United Nations (UN) despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Ukraine War and global crisis.

The prime minister said this when former prime minister of New Zealand and Co-chair of the Chatham House Commission Helen Clerk paid a courtesy call on her at a hotel in the city.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed newsmen after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has been working to implement the National Health Strategic Plan 2011-2030 aimed at achieving the target.

During the call on, the prime minister briefed Helen Clerk about the steps of her government for further development of pharmaceutical industries.

She pointed out Bangladesh's successes in pharmaceutical sectors, and said, it is now exporting pharmaceuticals to over 100 countries.

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that the government has given emphasis on conducting research, producing Covid-19 and other vaccines in the country, while a vaccine manufacturing plant is being set up in Gopalganj with the technical support of the US.

In reply, the former prime minister of New Zealand said Bangladesh can be an exporter of special medicines including the Covid-19 vaccines.

Mentioning her upcoming participation at the UNGA in September next, Sheikh Hasina said, she is looking forward to attend the high level meeting on the Universal Health Coverage and other public issues in New York.

During the meeting, Helen Clerk said Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina can play an important role in this regard.

Adviser to the DG of WHO on Mental Health and Autism Saima Wazed, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Health Secretary Dr Md Anwar Howlader were present.