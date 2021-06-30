Bangladesh climbs up 25 notches on Global Cybersecurity Index

Bangladesh has moved twenty-five notches up to rank of 53rd among 194 countries in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI), an initiative of the UN specialized agency for ICTs.

The country has scored an impressive 81.27 points to climb the spot from its previous position 78th in the index.

The GCI results show overall improvement and strengthening of five pillars - i.e. legal measures, technical measures, organizational measures, capacity development measures, and cooperation measures - of the cybersecurity agenda.

The index reported Capacity Development and Technical Measures as the areas of relative strength for Bangladesh, while the Legal Measure category fell under the areas of potential growth for the country that is currently in the developing or LDC stage.

According to the index published on the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) website, the United States of America grabbed the first position with a score of 100. England and Saudi Arabia jointly secured the second spot with a score of 99.54, while Estonia was in the third position with 99.46 points.

Region-wise data shows that Bangladesh ranked 11th among the countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

The only country that ranked better than Bangladesh – both globally and regionally – was India with 97.49 points.

Under the GCI index for the Asia-Pacific region, the Republic of Korea and Singapore jointly secured the highest points. Meanwhile, India was in the 4th position, China in 7th and Pakistan in 14th, Sri Lanka in 15th and Nepal in 17th position.

The Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) was first launched in 2015 by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to measure the commitment of 193 ITU Member States and the State of Palestine1 to cybersecurity to help them identify areas of improvement and encourage countries to take action, through raising awareness on the state of cybersecurity worldwide.

This report aims to better understand countries' commitments to cybersecurity, identify gaps, encourage the incorporation of good practices, and provide useful insights for countries to improve their cybersecurity postures. The GCI has also been adapted to give a more accurate snapshot of cybersecurity measures taken by countries.