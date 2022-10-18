Bangladesh cautious in taking precautionary measures about food, energy security: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh remains prudent in taking precautionary measures on two key fronts - food and energy security - to deal with the challenges ahead due to the Russia-Ukraine war.



Talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, Momen also referred to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent directives to that end.



The foreign minister predicted more challenges ahead and described the situation in many countries due to the war.



Earlier, he spoke at a discussion marking the birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel as the chief guest.



State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen also spoke.



Momen said Bangladesh does not want to see any such brutal killing and wants to ensure a better world for each child.